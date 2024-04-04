Spring 2024 Issue of The Journal of Gemmology Launched

The Gemmological Association of Great Britain (Gem-A) has released the Spring 2024 edition of The Journal of Gemmology, Volume 39, No. 1.

This publication continues to act as an essential resource for gemmologists, facilitating their ongoing professional development.

Featured Research

The issue highlights several key pieces of research, including a detailed article on silicified coral from Indonesia, known for its diverse colour palette influenced by hematite or siderite inclusions. Other notable topics include the study of nephrite jade from Wyoming, USA, identifying its primary hydrothermal origin, and insights into green cryptocrystalline muscovite from Sichuan, China. Additionally, it covers the reclassification of an emerald previously thought to be of Egyptian origin, which has been proven to originate from Colombia.

Editor’s Insights

Brendan Laurs FGA, the journal’s Editor-in-chief, provided an overview of the issue, highlighting the diverse range of materials covered: “Most of the articles in this issue focus on some interesting opaque-to-translucent gem materials. The Indonesian silicified coral is widely available on the market, as shown by its prominence at this year’s Tucson gem and mineral shows. The Wyoming nephrite is coming from a new primary deposit and is notable for its very fine-grained texture that enables a high polish lustre. The fuchsite from China was properly identified after the authors purchased it as another material (chrome-pyrophyllite) from an online seller. The historical ‘Egyptian’ emerald from the Mines Paris – PSL collection was catalogued as being from Egypt, probably due to its highly included appearance, but its gemmological and chemical properties demonstrate that it actually came from Colombia.”

Comprehensive Features

The publication also includes a Gem Notes section, offering brief updates on a variety of gemmological topics, including new discoveries and significant developments in gem treatment and identification. It provides readers with information on the latest resources, upcoming events, and educational opportunities in the field of gemmology.

CEO’s Remarks

Alan Hart FGA, CEO of Gem-A, expressed enthusiasm for the journal’s latest issue: “We are thrilled to present another informative and insightful issue of The Journal of Gemmology for Spring 2024. I was especially taken by the cover of this issue, which perfectly highlights the colours and patterns of silicified coral hailing from Indonesia. Our international community of gemmology professionals really values ongoing learning and development, which is why The Journal continues to be such a vital resource for Gem-A Members. Staying abreast of international research and discoveries ensures Gem-A Members are at the forefront of our ever-evolving trade.”

Access and Membership

The Journal of Gemmology is available to Gem-A members, with a rich archive open to the public, demonstrating Gem-A’s dedication to advancing gemmological knowledge. Details on how to become a member and gain access to Gem-A’s publications are available on the Gem-A website.