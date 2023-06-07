State of the Art Jewelry Summit: Three Industry Powerhouses to Drive Change for a Responsible Sector

Unprecedented Collaboration

In a significant event for the jewellery industry, The Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), The Mineralogical and Geological Museum at Harvard University (MGMH), and the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) have announced their first-ever collaboration. This unique partnership will culminate in an in-person event at Harvard University on the 23rd of June, called the ‘State of the Art Jewelry Summit’.

The summit signifies the coming together of three of the most influential entities in the field, aiming to discuss and dissect the challenges, opportunities, and the future of responsible practices in the jewellery sector.

2012 GIA Laboratory Bangkok Field Expedition Morogoro and Mahenge, Tanzania for ruby and spinel. Used with permission from the GIA.

Summit Highlights: From Climate Change to Human Rights

The summit will cover an array of pertinent topics, including the impacts of climate change on supply chains, technological developments in the business, and evolving consumer expectations.

The event will feature panel discussions and presentations led by global experts, academics, and artists, aiming to provide insightful perspectives on the critical role of responsible jewellery practices. Discussions will also address human rights, risk, and conflict in the jewellery sector.

The event will conclude with the Young Diamantaires, a group of young professionals in the diamond industry, sharing their visions for the industry’s future.

Expert views

Three prominent female leaders in the industry will host the summit: Melanie Grant, Executive Director at RJC; Susan Jacques, President and CEO at GIA; and Raquel Alonso-Perez Ph.D, Curatrix at MGMH, Harvard University.

The list of speakers comprises a remarkable blend of industry trailblazers, including renowned jeweller, artist, and inventor Wallace Chan, Lucara Diamond’s President and CEO Eira Thomas, and Professor Dan Schrag of Harvard’s Environmental Science and Engineering department, who will deliver the keynote address.

Launch of the ESG Toolkit

A noteworthy feature of the summit is RJC’s launch of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) toolkit. This resource will be freely available to all attendees, serving as a guide for integrating ESG principles into jewellery businesses worldwide.

The summit seeks to unite various sectors of the gem and jewellery industry in a common effort to advance and promote responsible jewellery practices. It will provide opportunities for networking, brainstorming, and learning from current and future industry leaders.

Raquel Alonso-Perez, Curatrix of MGMH at Harvard University, expressed her enthusiasm about the summit, saying, “I’m excited that the MGMH at Harvard University is hosting its ever first Summit on responsible jewelry in collaboration with The RJC and GIA. Our mission is to unite art, science and industry so that we might tackle the future together. Growth must be more than economic.”

Small scale mine visits in Tanzania 2019 to distribute the miner’s guide developed by GIA. Arusha pictured here is a regional center for rough and faceted gemstones of East Africa. Used with permission from the GIA.

About the Organisers

The RJC stands as the leading global sustainability standards organisation for the jewellery and watch industry, advocating for a responsible worldwide supply chain.

MGMH at Harvard University focuses on the development and preservation of world-class collections of minerals, gems, jewellery, meteorites, and Earth archival materials.

The GIA is recognised as a leading authority in gemology since its establishment in 1931, credited with inventing the globally recognised 4Cs of diamond quality and the International Diamond Grading System™ in 1953.

Tickets to the summit are available for purchase on the State of the Art Jewelry Summit website.