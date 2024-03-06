Recognizing Excellence: The 2024 Diamonds Do Good Awards

In an industry that marries the lustre of luxury with the ethos of ethical practice, the Diamonds Do Good Awards stand as a testament to the symbiotic relationship between successful business operations, social purpose, and community care.

This year, the spotlight falls on The Gemological Institute of America (GIA), London Jewelers, and Lisa Bridge, President and CEO of Ben Bridge Jeweler, as they are heralded for their contributions at the annual gala slated for May 30 in Las Vegas.

A Celebration of Excellence

Hosted in the San Polo Ballroom at the Venetian Hotel, the event exemplifies the diamond industry’s dedication to reinforcing societal and community values. Kathy Corey, President of Diamonds Do Good, highlights the importance of aligning successful business operations with social responsibility and community care.

Pioneering Ethical Standards: GIA

GIA’s receipt of the Visionary Leadership Award underlines its role in setting new standards for independence, excellence, trust, and transparency in the industry. Through initiatives focused on consumer protection, education, and social responsibility, GIA has made lasting contributions to both the industry and global communities.

Impact Through Community: London Jewelers

The Community Impact Award celebrates London Jewelers’ long-standing commitment to philanthropy and community betterment. With a legacy spanning over nine decades, its role in promoting trust, integrity, and a culture of generosity and compassion underscores the profound impact businesses can have beyond their commercial pursuits.

Leading with Innovation: Lisa Bridge

The NextGen Award awarded to Lisa Bridge recognises her innovative approach to engaging with Gen Z and Millennials, reshaping the industry to better reflect the values and preferences of these demographics. Her leadership exemplifies the significance of integrating community focus and social responsibility within business strategies.

The honours bestowed at the Diamonds Do Good Awards underscore the evolving priorities of the industry, promoting a future where ethical excellence and community commitment are integral to business success.