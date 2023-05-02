The Met Gala 2023: A Showcase of Exceptional Jewellery

The Met Gala 2023 was not just about the clothes – the jewelry worn by the attendees was equally as stunning. The event, which was dedicated to the late Karl Lagerfeld, saw celebrities and fashionistas adorned with pieces that reflected Lagerfeld’s love for pearls and fine jewelry, and served as testament to the transformative power of accessories in creating unforgettable looks.

We take you through our top 5 looks below.

Dua Lipa’s Legendary Tiffany & Co Diamond Necklace

As one of the event chairs, Dua Lipa was expected to shine, and she did just that. The singer wore an eggshell-colored vintage Chanel tweed gown, which was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer in 1992. This was set off by a show stopping necklace from Tiffany & Co, featuring the Legendary Diamond, a cushion modified brilliant cut white diamond of over 100ct. The diamond, set on the Lucida Star Necklace, is rumoured to be worth over $10 million and had its first red carpet outing, making Dua Lipa the first star to wear this impressive piece. The singer complemented the necklace with a platinum diamond ring and Tiffany & Co Schlumberger rings.

Rihanna’s Mix and Match Extravaganza

Fashion darlings Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, though late to arrive at the Met Museum, made an unforgettable statement. Rihanna wore a Bulgari high jewellery necklace in platinum with alternating rows of Akoya pearls and white diamonds. With RhiRhi more is more, and she also layered on another diamond and pearl vintage double-strand necklace and mixed floral and pearl ear clips from Belperron.

Kim Kardashian adorned with pearls

Kim Kardashian made a stunning appearance donning a Schiaparelli Chain Dress laden with an astonishing 50,000 freshwater pearls and more than 16,000 crystals. The meticulous craftsmanship behind her ensemble required over 1,000 hours of work. This was a nod to a nude Playboy shoot Kim did in 2007, wearing nothing but pearls. Kim accessorised with a statement choker, pearl drop earrings, and an articulated ring featuring exquisite baroque pearls and crystals.



Lily Collins dazzles in Cartier

With her midcentury-inspired hair and makeup, Lily Collins effortlessly channeled the elegance of another era. The Emily in Paris star wore a necklace and earrings of white diamond, onyx and platinum jewelry from the upcoming high jewellery “Le Voyage Recommencé” collection from Cartier. The standout feature of the graphic necklace lies not only in its striking black onyx and shield-shaped diamonds, but also its transformative nature, the necklace can be worn as two separate pieces.

Priyanka Chopra Shines in Bulgari’s Historic Laguna Blu Diamond

Priyanka Chopra, Bulgari’s global ambassador, turned heads at the Met Gala with her stunning choice of jewelry. The focal point of her look was a Bulgari High Jewelry necklace featuring the legendary Laguna Blu Diamond. Crafted from platinum and diamonds, the necklace paid homage to Rome, the birthplace of Bulgari, with its interlocking diamond design inspired by bay laurel wreaths worn by emperors. The centerpiece, the extremely rare 11.16-carat Laguna Blu diamond, renowned for its vibrant oceanic blue colour, is a historic gem that was originally set as a ring in 1970. In a collaboration with Sotheby’s, Bulgari created the exceptional high jewelry piece for the event, and the necklace will soon be auctioned in Geneva, expected to fetch over $27 million USD.