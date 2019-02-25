The SS19 Jewellery Trends You Need to Know About Now

Earth, wind and fire are set to be big news this summer, and sadly don’t mean the 1980’s R&B band, but the major jewellery trends for SS19. Inspired by mother nature, this summer’s finest jewellery is reminiscent of flora, fauna, the sun, moon and stars.

This season is all about bold, brave new shapes that will transform your look – often easier said than done. We’ve taken on the elements, so to speak, and featured items that will transform the avant garde catwalk jewellery into wearable, budget friendly, trends we can all enjoy.

Yes, shells are back for summer! If those holiday memories you have of threading shells together on a piece of string, or 90s throwbacks to your days as a ‘surfer chick’ are starting to haunt you don’t worry – we’d rather forget them too. Avoid a knotty mess that looks like a fisherman’s rope and go for subtle pearls that shimmer in the sun. The below Trollbeads White Pearl & 18ct Gold Bead and Swarovski Remix Rose Gold & White Pearl Bracelet show that you can embrace a trend without bringing the beach home with you.

Think crescent moons and doodle star shapes to emulate the larger than life star shaped ear cuffs from Balmain. Shine with these Goie gold plated blue cubic zirconia studs from Nomination Italy, and dress it up with the Chlobo rose gold shooting star earrings. Match them with the rose gold moon and star bracelet for more of that ethereal charm.

Big Bold Rocks: Etro gave us a taste of this look during the SS19 show, so start pocketing unusual stones and layer your necklaces. Think boulder shapes with geological pinks, pastels and reds. Stones that aren’t your everyday. Now’s the time to dig out that chunky rocky number that you bought years ago and haven’t got around to wearing yet. Layer it with some subtle stone charms. Always start with the basics when layering necklaces, it’s wise to have one standard length chain and go longer and looser from there. Start with the Joshua James Romance Silver and Pear Drop Necklace and mix it up with shades of ruby and natural rock to really nail the trend: Trollbeads Ruby Rock Bead is the ideal hue for this. Layer it with the understated Pebble and Pearl Layering Necklace from Claudia Bradby to complete the look.

Big Night Out. All things nice adorned the neck’s of models on the catwalk, Givenchy had them encased in jewels, which hung, mobile like, from their ears to chest. Pretty but definitely not practical. If you want to channel this glitz for a killer evening look, here’s what you need to know… Few do sparkle better than Swarovski, this Louison Necklace is the timeless choice with its delicate design and clear Swarovski Crystals. Pair it with these killer Romance Silver & CZ Marquise Drop Earrings for flawless sparkle. Done.