    Friday, November 3
    tiffany forge
    Industry News

    Tiffany & Co. Unveils New Jewelry Collection: Tiffany Forge

    Steven JosephBy 2 Mins Read

    Tiffany & Co. has announced the launch of its latest jewelry collection, Tiffany Forge.

    The collection, crafted from sterling silver, is inspired by the idea that every individual forges their own unique path in life, while an open-link design motif throughout the collection draws inspiration from designs found in the Tiffany Archives.

    This new collection pays homage to Tiffany & Co.’s longstanding tradition of crafting sterling silver pieces, a material deeply rooted in the brand’s history. Notably, over a hundred years ago, Tiffany & Co. established the U.S. standard for sterling silver purity. The signature open-link motif of the Tiffany Forge collection draws inspiration from designs found in the Tiffany Archives.

    Tiffany Forge and the collection’s signature open-link motif proudly honor our exceptional craftsmanship and showcases our hollowware workshop capabilities,” commented Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product and Communication, Tiffany & Co. He further added, “Each design has a bold look and feel. The silver collections have always been an integral part of our legacy and we are excited to expand our silver offering to include Forge.”

    Collection Details

    The Tiffany Forge collection boasts a variety of designs, all featuring the open-link motif. These designs are available in either a high-polished or blackened sterling silver finish. The collection encompasses a range of jewelry items, including both narrow and wide chain necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings. These pieces play with scale and dimensionality, offering a fresh take on classic designs.

    tiffany forge earrings

    Customers can expect to find the Tiffany Forge collection in Tiffany & Co. stores worldwide and on their official website, Tiffany.com, starting this October.

    Share.

    Steven aims to be first to bring the news on industry updates, while his finance background informs his insights on how broader economic trends affect the jewellery trade

    Related Posts

    Jewellery industry news & insights delivered straight to your inbox

    Get the free 5-minute newsletter read by Jewellery Industry professionals who want to get ahead

    Jewellery Monthly is part of Loupe Media Network

    Privacy policy | Terms of useCookie Policy