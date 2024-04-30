Tim Schlick Appointed as New CEO of Platinum Guild International

Tim Schlick has taken the helm as Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI), succeeding Huw Daniel who retired on April 4, 2024.

Mr. Schlick’s tenure at PGI began in 2015, and he has since progressed through key positions including Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

Background and Expertise

Prior to his new role, Mr. Schlick was recognized for his strategic and marketing prowess, having consulted for over 30 Fortune 500 companies. His career also includes significant roles at DDB China Group, McCann Erickson, and Andersen Consulting. With a comprehensive background in both the European and Asian markets, Mr. Schlick is uniquely positioned to steer PGI’s efforts across its global operations.

As CEO, Mr. Schlick will aim to enhance the value PGI provides to its sponsors and trade partners while seeking new opportunities to stimulate demand for platinum and foster global growth in the jewellery sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Benny Oeyen, Executive Head of Market Development at Anglo American, expressed enthusiasm for Mr. Schlick’s leadership, highlighting the importance of the partnership between PGI and leading platinum producers like Anglo American, Impala Platinum, and Northam Platinum. These collaborations are pivotal for advancing platinum’s prominence in the jewellery industry.

In his remarks, Mr. Schlick shared his enthusiasm about his new role: “I feel excited and honoured to lead Platinum Guild International and work with our teams in the market to help them continue to bring market excellence to life in platinum jewellery.”

Global Operations and Goals

PGI maintains offices in China, Japan, India, and the USA, managed respectively by Pui P. Poon, Hisako Hankinson, Vaishali Banerjee, and Jenny Luker, who will report directly to Mr. Schlick.

The organisation continues to focus on elevating platinum’s status globally through strategic partnerships with manufacturers, retailers, and consumer-directed initiatives.