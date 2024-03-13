UK Jewellers Awarded Business Catalyst Grants for Growth and Innovation

The Goldsmiths’ Centre, located in the City of London, has recently unveiled the latest recipients of its Business Catalyst (Large) Grants. These grants, which can amount to up to £7,000, are aimed at fostering the business development of UK-based jewellers, silversmiths, and professionals in related fields.

The initiative is made possible through modern philanthropic efforts by members of the Goldsmiths’ Company, underscoring a commitment to supporting the craft and its practitioners.

Empowering Creative Endeavours

The grants are designed to empower designers and makers by providing them with the financial resources needed to expand their knowledge, scale their businesses, and explore innovative growth strategies. This includes adopting new skills, diversifying product lines, or entering new markets. The flexibility of the grant allows recipients to utilise the funds over a year, catering to their unique developmental needs and aspirations.

Recipients of the Grant

Flora Bhattachary states “It was a huge pleasure to be on the selection panel for this year’s Business Catalyst (Large) Grants. The panel were really interested in every application and we were able to consider each one with real rigour. The standard of applications was incredibly high, and I’d like to personally congratulate this year’s recipients.”

From left to right: Ellis Mhairi Cameron, Hannah Bedford, Shola Branson

Ellis Mhairi Cameron, one of the Large Grant awardees, intends to refine her sculptural fine jewellery through the integration of hand and pneumatic engraving techniques. She plans to work closely with Sam James Engraving at the Goldsmiths’ Centre to enhance her craftsmanship.

Another recipient, Hannah Bedford, is recognised for her expertise in granulation within contemporary fine jewellery. She aims to bolster her business by investing in her team and acquiring technical granulation setting skills through intensive training with Marcel Salloum. This strategy is complemented by a planned investment in strategic equipment.

Shola Branson, who received a Commendation Grant, focuses on the bespoke engagement ring market. His grant will support the prototyping of new designs and the execution of a targeted marketing campaign to elevate his London-based business.

Selection Process and Impact

The proposals were evaluated by a panel of industry experts, including jeweller Flora Bhattachary; Gaynor Andrews, Chair of the Trade Advisory Sub-Committee and Trustee of the Goldsmiths’ Centre; and Chris Oliver, Head of Professional Training at the Goldsmiths’ Centre. The selection criteria focused on each applicant’s commitment to business growth, as evidenced by plans to increase sales, productivity, profitability, and the potential to generate new employment opportunities or enhance business processes.

Implications for the Jewellery Industry

This grant initiative by the Goldsmiths’ Centre not only provides financial support but also signals a broader trend of encouraging innovation and business acumen within the UK jewellery industry. For professional jewellers, these developments highlight the importance of continuous learning, innovation, and strategic planning in sustaining and growing their businesses. As the industry evolves, such support mechanisms become crucial in maintaining the UK’s reputation as a hub of creativity and craftsmanship in the global jewellery market.