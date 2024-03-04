WFDB and Industry Leaders Seek Dialogue on G7 Diamond Import Measures

The World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB), along with key industry leaders, has initiated a concerted campaign to address the challenges posed by the proposed G7 restrictions on diamonds of Russian origin.

A comprehensive letter, undersigned by Yoram Dvash, President of the WFDB; Feriel Zerouki, President of the World Diamond Council; Vipul Shah, Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India; and Ronnie Vanderlinden, President of the International Diamond Manufacturers Association, has been dispatched to G7 and EU representatives.

This letter articulates the diamond and jewellery industry’s apprehensions regarding the “one import node” solution and its potential repercussions on the non-Russian sectors of the trade.

The Industry’s Plea

The crux of the industry’s plea centres on the adverse effects the proposed G7 restrictions could have on the global diamond trade, particularly those segments not originating from Russia. The letter stresses the urgent need for a collaborative dialogue to find a more balanced and equitable solution that would allow for the tracing of diamond origins without inflicting irreparable harm on the broader industry.

It emphasizes the critical importance of targeted sanctions, designed to penalize the intended entities without detrimental impacts on the entire diamond trade ecosystem.

Seeking an Alternative Path

The industry leaders have called for a reconsideration of the proposed measures, advocating for solutions that would not only meet the objectives of tracing diamond origins but also ensure the sustainability of the global diamond industry.

They highlight the need for clarity and guidance regarding compliance procedures, certification of non-Russian diamonds, and the equitable access to technology necessary for tracing origins. The letter also addresses concerns related to proprietary trade information, pre-existing stock, second-hand diamonds and jewellery, and the treatment of such items under the new regulations.

For jewellers, the unfolding dialogue and potential implementation of G7 restrictions underscore the importance of adaptability and compliance within an increasingly regulated global market.

The call to action by the WFDB and allied organisations highlights the need for the jewellery industry to engage in these international discussions actively, ensuring that the interests and concerns of UK jewellers are represented and considered in the development of regulations that impact the trade.

The industry’s collective response to the proposed G7 restrictions reflects a shared commitment to ethical sourcing and transparency, while also underlining the complexities involved in regulating a global market without unduly harming sectors unrelated to the concerns prompting the restrictions. For jewellers, this situation presents both a challenge and an opportunity to contribute to shaping a regulatory environment that balances ethical considerations with the economic realities of the diamond trade.