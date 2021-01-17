A watch can do great things for your personal image. These accessories still receive a lot of love today. Moreover, a wide spectrum of people utilises them, which means you’re never shut off from this kind of accessory. Man or woman, old or young, partygoer or highflying entrepreneur – it doesn’t matter, there is a watch for you.

So, only one question remains. What can a watch say about you?

You Like to be Productive

There’s a reason that watches are a mainstay accessory of millionaires and reputable business folk.

Rather aptly, watches have endured through time, long worn by a wearer who has somewhere important to be. Nothing is forgotten by the watch wearer, and time doesn’t dare to move without your supervision. A watch tells people that you’re exercising control over your life, subtly communicating an image of pure efficiency.

Of course, watches aren’t just accessories – they’re tools too. Watches mean different things to different people, but many health enthusiasts use them as fitness trackers for a productive workout. There’s such a broad range of usage here, including staying punctual in day-to-day life also. Ultimately, your watch tells others that you’re on top of things.

You’re Successful

If you’re on top of things, then sooner or later you’ll become successful too. Watches have been referred to as many things through time; the quintessential accessory, the cherry on the cake, and the statement piece of the horology aficionado (a wordy way of saying, “watch enthusiast“). A quality watch from a reputable brand is a sure-fire mark of your status, a badge of honour to be always worn proudly.

Better yet, it’s never been easier to maintain that image. If you run into any faults, or even simply desire to update the look of your watch, head over to watchstrapstyle.com. You can add some subtle additions to your accessory by updating the watch strap, shopping by material, range, finish and more. Free next working days and 30-day refund or exchange policies further perfect the service. Quickly refining the look of your watch down to the most minute level is incredibly satisfying, allowing you to land the exact look you’re gunning for.

You Have Good Taste

There is a charm in old school methods, and if you doubt that, refer to James Bond.

The iconic spy’s creator, Ian Fleming, once said that “a gentleman’s choice of timepiece says as much about him as does his Savile Row suit”, with the quote published in a 2016 article about auctioning a Rolex watch that featured in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’. At the time, the estimated price for its selling in Monte Carlo was a breath-taking £167,000, which highlights the final point in the pro-watch argument.

Watches are iconic, exemplary of a more civilised age. It’s not just about what they do for the man either; women have all the same benefits in their wearing. Old school accessories bring a higher degree of charm, warmth, and sophistication that others can never quite achieve. It’s a perfect synergy between style, practicality, and history, which creates a fantastic image for the wearer.

