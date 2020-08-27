What’s Behind the Enduring Demand for Rolex Watches?

When you think of quality watches, the first name that tends to pop into your head is Rolex. But what exactly is it that sets this company apart from all the others on the luxury watch market? Is it the sheer number of luxury watches they produce, or is it their quality? Find out more below.

Quality Over Quantity

There are many brands of watches out there, and a large majority of them rely on mass-produced, factory-assembled models. However, Rolex prides themselves on symbolising the best of the best in Swiss watchmaking. Rolex watches are given the finest of human attention, supplemented by some of the most sophisticated watchmaking tools in the world, in order to bring the most desirable luxury timepieces to the market. This attention to their craft has ensured that they have kept their reputation and desirability for over a century, putting them at the very forefront of their craft.

By symbolising the very best of Swiss watchmaking with their attention to detail, they have managed to remain popular over a century after the company was first started. You can check out some of their best watches on Chronext, a company that provides a platform to showcase the very best of Swiss watchmaking and Rolex timepieces in particular, with a wide gamut of models for all tastes and budgets.

Marketing in Spades

Whilst Rolex largely operates under the principle of ‘you already know who we are’, they also operate a very clever marketing operation. If you switch on any day-time sporting event, whether it’s golf, Formula One, or tennis, chances are that you will see the ubiquitous golden crown plastered all over the place. This ultimately leads you to connect these very prestigious sporting events to Rolex, and therefore to associate the brand with prestige on a deeper unconscious level. This subtle yet very effective marketing strategy allows Rolex to effortlessly market their brand on a global scale, ensuring demand is always high.

Style

Whilst certain other watch brands only fit certain occasions – for example, formal outings – Rolex timepieces tend to look good with most outfits. Versatility is the operative word for Rolex, and this shows in their designs and their everlasting popularity. Going from the beach to a fancy dinner all in the same watch is entirely doable and very much fashionable (although there is nothing wrong with having a few at your disposal, either). This versatility has set Rolex apart from other brands and has ensured their long-lasting demand – who wouldn’t want a watch to rule them all?

This also adds value to their watches and shows Rolex timepieces as not only fashion accessories but also investments – they’re so popular and in such high demand that their value goes up year after year. For example, a Rolex Daytona was once originally bought for £75,000 and sold a year later for close to £250,000, – over three times the original value.

In conclusion, the enduring demand for Rolex watches has persisted over the years for a multitude of reasons, including their emphasis of quality over quantity, their clever marketing tactics, as well as being aesthetically pleasing and retaining (and even gaining) monetary value over the years.

Read more about watches: https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/watches-wristwear/