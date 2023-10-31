Allied Gold Introduces Chain Collection to Retailers

Allied Gold, the UK’s largest bridal manufacturer, has announced its latest venture outside the bridal sector by introducing a new product category – chains – to the retail market.

This move comes after the company’s successful 40-year history in manufacturing wedding bands, engagement rings, and other bridal jewellery.

Product Launch and Offerings

The official launch of the chain collection follows its initial preview at industry trade shows last month. Jerry Anderson, Director of Allied Gold, commented on the launch, “It’s always exciting to launch a new product category, especially one as big as chain. We’ve launched our retail presentation with hundreds of styles in all main alloys. As with all our products, we have the full range of styles, weight, width, and length available for retailers to configure and price live using our customer-facing platform.”

The diverse collection comprises various styles, from Pendant and ‘Chaining Up’ chain to more intricate designs like Belcher, Byzantine, Spiga, and Rope. Retailers can now place orders for the complete range, available in 9ct and 18ct yellow and white gold, as well as platinum and silver.

Positive Market Reception

Robert Day, Sales Director of Allied Gold, shared insights on the product’s initial reception, saying, “The first month of trading and showcasing the product has exceeded our expectations with many of our customers making substantial orders in time for Christmas. The team is currently finalising the in-store presentation and point of sale to present the different gauges and enhance the retail experience – this will be launched in the new year.”