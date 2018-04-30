C. & R. Struthers Luxury Watchmakers & designers, unveil new lookbook

Wild Ilk Design Studio has unveiled a new lookbook for luxury watch designer and maker C. & R. Struthers Watchmakers.

Founded by husband and wife Craig and Rebecca Struthers – w​​ho have 30 years of experience in vintage and antique watch restoration, as well as award-winning design and research – Struthers design and create bespoke, hand-crafted timepieces for clients all over the world.

Because every item is made to order, each commissioned piece is sent to its new owner as soon as it’s complete, meaning Struthers doesn’t hold stock and rarely has any physical examples of its work in the workshop, which is based in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter.

In the absence of being able to show clients a finished product, Craig and Rebecca wanted to find a way of illustrating what they do, while explaining the journey and experience of getting a bespoke, luxury watch designed and made.

After a recommendation from their photographer, Andy Pilsbury, Struthers appointed Wild Ilk to design and create a high-end lookbook. Designer Tommy Morrison, who heads up Wild Ilk’s Birmingham office.

Tommy said: “Our aim was to encompass the luxury and timeless feel of the Struthers’ brand, which fuses heritage and fine craftsmanship with 21st century technology. We consulted with Craig and Rebecca to find out about the new direction of the brand and a lot of that has been represented through carefully selecting the right paper stocks and print finishing, which is something we are very passionate about. They had commissioned Andy to do some new photography, which is stunning, so our next challenge was to create a format and layout that showed that off and told the story of these beautiful pieces of design and craftsmanship.”

Dr Rebecca Struthers, co-founding director of Struthers Watchmakers, said: “This was the first time we’ve embarked on a project of this scale and it was a new process to us. Tommy visited us in our studio and spent time getting to know us, our business and our process on several occasions. This investment of time really helped him to capture the essence of our brand and craft in the lookbook. We work with very discerning clients for whom attention to detail and the quality of the finished article are of the highest importance. The feedback from them has already been phenomenal.”

