Leading Scottish-themed Jewellery Brand MaeVona are set to continue their American success story in the UK with their innovative “Try at Home” service direct to UK customers.

MaeVona, founded by Scottish Designer Maeve Gillies in the USA in 2005, has built a dedicated following for unique Diamond Engagement Rings with a beautiful Celtic twist. Maeve Gillies, a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, wants to bring her sought after creations home, with the launch of a dedicated UK website at www.maevona.co.uk.

“Choose up to 4 bestselling ring designs to Try at Home, with no commitment to buy and free postage both ways”

“MaeVona rings are loved by women all around the world, and we wanted our UK customers to have easy access to our unique designs” explains Maeve. “Our Try at Home service allows you to choose up to 4 designs to try on in the comfort of your own home before making a purchase. From our experience in America, we found our customers love this service – it gives them not only access to an independent Designer brand they couldn’t find locally, but also a very relaxed and different shopping experience, where they can try the rings in an easy, natural home environment with zero pressure. We know this service results in sales – thanks to the convenience and the unique style of our rings – so our Try at Home package has zero commitment to buy, the small deposit is fully refundable, and we cover all postage costs.”

With more and more couples taking to the internet to find their dream engagement ring, this service allows them to be sure that their chosen ring will feel perfect for them after they receive it. The confidence of working with a passionate, independent and trusted company reassures couples their ring is coming from a genuine and trusted source.

Visit https://www.maevona.co.uk/products/maevona-try-at-home or purchase your sample designs directly below



Try your Engagement Rings on at Home

Try on your favourite Maevona Designs in the comfort of your own home. Simply choose your favourite designs, and we send you samples to try on with friends and family. These samples are Silver metal set with sparkly Cubic Zirconium stones, which appear exactly like the real thing – so you can imagine how they will look and feel in Gold, Platinum and Diamonds.

Return the rings to us within 2 weeks of receipt and let us know what you decided. There is no commitment to then buy a ring from us – yet we are sure when you see how beautiful our designs are in person, you will want to!

The cost for this service is £35 per ring, which is refundable upon receipt of return, with free postage both ways. Add your chosen ring names to the Order Notes in the Checkout or Reply or our Order confirmation email stating which designs you wish to receive.