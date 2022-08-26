It’s official: these are the most popular times of the year to propose

The past couple of years have played havoc with many couples’ wedding plans, and dare we say it have also thrown a spanner into many a potential proposal too.

Analysing their sales data, as well as Google trends, Manchester-based sustainable jeweller Lily Arkwright has pulled together insights on when the most popular time to propose is, as well as when to potentially pick up a bargain engagement ring too.

Autumn is the new Valentine’s Day

Surprisingly millennials no longer see Valentine’s Day – the day of love – as an ideal time to propose.

With no spike in engagement ring sales in February in recent years, Valentine’s Day appears to have become an unpopular time of year for engagements according to Lily Arkwright’s data.

This suggests that consumers now feel it is too predictable and cliché. Instead, sales of engagement rings typically rise in October with those in London, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire being the most likely to purchase a ring at this time.

Festively frugal

With pending wedding costs in mind, many shoppers are keen to ensure they get the most value possible on their engagement ring.

Lily Arkwright found that sales soared over 63% during 2021’s Black Friday sales, with savvy shoppers taking advantage of lower prices to ensure they had their ring ready for those Christmas and New Year proposals loved by couples across the UK.

Summer loving

Just like weddings, proposals are immensely popular as the sun begins to shine in the UK and as more people prepare for romantic holidays.

Lily Arkwright sees sales rise by 38% in April as couples prepare for springtime proposals. This continues into the summer months as July proves to be a favoured month for engagement ring shopping.