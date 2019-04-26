Beauvince Jewelry Introduces the Rosalie Collection, Celebrating Rose Gold Luxury

The Rosalie Collection elevates rose gold jewelry style, launching for Spring/Summer 2019.

New York, NY. April 23, 2019. An amalgamation of “beauty” and “vincible,” the Beauvince company namesake is interpreted as “with beauty one conquers.” The New York atelier works with private clients and retailers to create custom fine jewelry, celebrating milestones, gifting, and just because. Known for exquisite diamond designs, Beauvince only uses responsibly sourced conflict-free diamonds. Their new Rosalie Collection brings the warmth of rose gold to earring, ring, and necklace designs just in time for spring.

Designer and curator, Komal Bajaj, says of Rosalie’s inspiration, “The Rosalie Collection is about femininity and delicacy. The warmth and sensuality of rose gold is an idyllic complement to diamonds which exude power and strength. We love making jewelry for women and celebrating them, and what we hope to offer with Rosalie is an exciting and interesting collection for modern women who are strong, successful and proudly feminine.”

The Rosalie Collection celebrates women, with a variety of stunning face-framing, diamond and rose gold looks. Four drop earrings are timeless in style and dramatically sweeping: Whirls of Love, Autumn Chandelier, Enya, and the Fall Diamond Earrings. High color and clarity, white, round diamonds are set in pave, with secure omega and latch back closures. Organically curving in sinuous shape, the façade of each earring leads the eye, creating bold, elegant looks. On the Enya Earrings, black diamonds are interspersed throughout for a dramatic contrast, a perfect pairing with one’s little black dress.

Equally breathtaking are Beauvince Jewelry’s Rosalie cocktail rings. Cassandra, Flora, Lolita, and the Xena Cross ring make a statement from across the room. An adaptation of classical patterns, the Cassandra Ring is prong and bezel set with brilliant and rose-cut diamonds. Flora is a stylized flower, perfect for honoring the blossoms of spring and summer. Also mixing brilliant and rose-cut round diamonds, Flora is a stylistic crossroads between tradition and modernity. The Lolita Ring is sweet, and spicy, like her wearer. Featuring luxurious diamond pave on one half, and sleek, cut-out rose gold on the other, the dualistic ring is meant to induce an air of mystery. The Xena Cross embodies “fierce”: strong, powerful, and direct, it is a “me ring” for women celebrating themselves and their own milestones.

Rosalie celebrates warmth and femininity, alongside a celebration of self; it is the perfect collection for finding a Mother’s Day gift, or a diamond ring on one’s own terms. The Drops of Jupiter and Round Pendant necklaces feature two different looks that can be worn separately, or layered together. The round pendant necklace has beautiful, bezel set diamonds along the rose gold chain, with a rose window-like cluster in the center, reminiscent of stunning Medieval architecture. Drops of Jupiter features exemplary detail, with twisted gold open form droplets, cradling round white diamonds within, for modern, everyday diamond style.

“In a time when women are taking on more and more responsibilities and living in equality to men, they often forget to celebrate their accomplishments in big or small ways. With a range of price points, the Rosalie Collection welcomingly celebrates both young fierce women, and those who are rewarding themselves for greater things. Additionally, not every day is a grand occasion, sometimes we women want just want something understated, but eye-catching nonetheless, and the collection offers that too!” says Komal Bajaj.

To learn more about Beauvince Jewelry, visit beauvince.com, call 646-775-8724 or email info@beauvince.com. For press inquiries regarding this press release, contact Olga Gonzalez, Pietra PR, at info@pietrapr.com or by calling 212-913-9761.

About Beauvince Jewelry

Beauvince Jewelry seeks to cherish dreams, desires, and strengths of jewelry lovers through diamonds, the strongest substance found in nature. Beauvince believes that all individuals are beautiful and unique, and the company strives to create designs that meet specific client needs. Conceptualized as modern heirlooms, to be passed down through generations, each piece of Beauvince Jewelry is timeless, merging the creativity, quality and value the company is renowned for.

Read more about other Jewellery designers here: https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/jewellery_designers/