Bespoke design process at Allum & Sidaway

Ivonna is the in house bespoke jewellery designer for Allum & Sidaway. If you’re interested in a piece of bespoke jewellery designed by Ivonna, we’ve developed a simple process. When it comes to custom jewellery, we know that you probably have a clear picture in your mind of what you want, so we think it’s essential to involve you in every step along the way. Here’s what you can expect from your unique jewellery journey…

1. First meeting

We invite anyone who’s curious about having a bespoke design made to come to an Allum & Sidaway store for a chat. Choose which of our five stores is more convenient for you, and we’ll arrange a casual meeting with Ivonna. This initial consultation is completely free, and is a way for you to get to know us, and for Ivonna to understand a bit more about your likes and dislikes. She’ll show you a few different styles of jewellery and talk you through them, to see what you think and get a feel of your tastes.

If you have strong opinions about your bespoke jewellery design, we invite you to speak up! Remember, this process is all about you. If you already have a clear idea of what you want, please tell Ivonna in this first meeting. If not, we’ll do our best to show you a full range of options for inspiration. Remember, nobody will be offended if you react strongly to something. We want to know what you really want.

Remodelling an old piece of jewellery is also an option. If you’ve got an old piece that you’d like to turn into something totally new, please bring it to the consultation so we can discuss options for transformation.

2. Choosing your gemstone

There’s a lot to take in when it comes to choosing a gemstone, and we’ll talk you through all your options, and explain all the little details and essential decisions that may have not even entered your head. You may have already decided if you want a classic diamond or a coloured gem, but there are other things to discuss, too. We’ll talk about the cut, carat, clarity and colour. If your head’s spinning just thinking about that, don’t worry! We know that gemstones can be a bit of a mystery if you’re not in the jewellery business, and we’ll break it down for you clearly so you can make a confident decision about your piece. Later, you’ll have the chance to look at a selection of gemstones up close and personal, which can help you understand the slight differences that can exist between one stone and another.

3. The design process

When you come back for your second appointment, the magic has already started to happen behind the scenes. We’ll have mock-up drawings based on your design for you to consider, allowing you to make any changes that you want. Usually, we provide several different drawings, all rendered at real life scale to help you make your choice. At the end of this meeting, we’ll all have a very clear idea of how your design is going to progress, and what it will look like when it’s turned into reality.

At this point, we’ve got a couple of other things to talk about, too. First, we’ll let you choose the exact stones that you want in your piece. Whether you’re opting for a diamond or a coloured gemstone, we have a broad selection for you to look at. Each stone is unique, so we want you to make the choice – this is your design, after all!

We’ll also discuss the tricky matter of finances. Talking about money can be a sensitive topic, so we’d rather get everything out in the open, and we won’t try to push you if you have a firm budget in mind. No matter how much you’re planning to spend on your piece, we’ll find something that suits you. The selection of stones that we present to you will cover a broad range of prices, so you should be able to find one that suits your wallet.

4. Making your piece

When all the design and budget details have been finalised, and we’ve double checked that you’re totally happy with everything, it’s time to make your dream jewellery design a reality. At this point, we don’t want to rush anything. Our expert goldsmiths will take their time as they lovingly handcrafted your piece in our workshop, paying close attention to each step as they take the delicate metal and gemstones and forge them into something truly special. This process usually takes between 6 and 10 weeks.

When that’s done, you’ll be able to take your piece home with you! We expect you to be totally satisfied with your unique piece of jewellery that represents a true collaboration between your design ideas and our professional expertise.

