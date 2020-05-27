Bohemian Chic: Get inspired by Katerina Leroy’s favorite Jewelry

Munich-based jeweler Thomas Jirgens has been making jewelry for over 3 decades, creating some of the finest custom pieces in the industry. He forges only the finest materials into jewelry and puts great emphasis into the compatibility between the jewels and the skin tone, facial structure and eye color. Today, Thomas meets each of his clients and makes presenting jewelry a very personal experience. Sometimes the client will see the rough stone and follow the process right through to the finished piece. Thomas is always looking for some special jewels that are different and with a story to tell. “My clients appreciate a jewel with a story, they like to know where the stones came from, what inspired me, and they often take part in the process,” explains German jeweler. “My clients become like friends to me.” Thomas offers different collections, many of which are inspired by his life or particular travel memories. He also provides a bespoke jewelry service that can feature gems of the highest value or a customized engagement ring.

For almost 3 years now, Katerina Leroy has been one of Thomas Jirgens’ testimonial, presenting her fans with breathtaking pieces of jewelry”, reflecting her passion for jewelry. The focus is on jewelry that symbolizes life itself, including the beauty that arises from imperfection – translated into precisely handcrafted designs.

For her next special event, Katerina’s choose fell on the earrings “Burning Cashmere” made from diamonds, moonstone, rose gold and gold-bronze, in combination with and “Diamond Moonlight” Bracelet made from moonstone and diamonds in gold-bronze.

In Eastern cultures, “lighted” gems, such as moonstone, indicated good luck. The ever-changing, white reflections on its surface, which gemologists call adularescence, seemed to suggest a powerful, good spirit dwelled within. As the name suggests, moonstone is closely associated with the Moon. Therefore, some consider it an alternative birthstone for those born on Monday, the “Moon’s day.” Due to this lunar association as well as its aforementioned purported calming influence, this gem is considered an excellent aid for those with trouble sleeping.

Magicians would plan to use the stone according to the phases of the Moon. For spells of increase, they used it as the Moon waxed. For spells of decrease, they waited until it waned. If planted in a garden under the full moon, some believed moonstone would increase the garden’s yield and fertility. “Wearing exclusive jewelry gives you a special feeling, it glitters, shines and blades with their energy. Energy is everywhere and stones are the perfect conduit. In fact, the vibrations of stones or crystals are known to change depending on the energy surrounding them, so every stone has a unique and different effect on each individual. These creations are designed to pass on the special power of jewelry and inspire women to create personal looks full of vitality”, says Katerina about jewelry pieces from Thomas Jirgens.

Large, high-quality tear-shaped form of moonstone and magical detail like a diamond in the middle of the stones lend pure elegance to the Juwelenschmiede collection and give even simple outfits the final touch. Whereby elegance today no longer necessarily has to be the classic costume but is rather a question of personality. Strength, passion, creativity and self- confident styling characterize Katerina Leroy and underline the equally multi-faceted pieces of jewelry from the Thomas Jirgens collections.

Credits:

Model: Katerina Leroy @katerina_leroy

Photo: Kosta Potežica @kostapotezica

Make-up and Hair: Anna Velychko @anna_artist_

Stylist: Anna Borisovna @annaaborisovna

