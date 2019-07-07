Find Serenity this summer

Introducing Joshua James newest jewellery collection for summer, Serenity. This collection features a host of intricate silver and warm gold and copper tones inspired by the magic of nature. Serenity embodies the tranquillity that nature brings us.

The natural world is omnipresent in jewellery design, the shapes, colours and patterns all exist there, and are reimagined in precious metals for us to accessorise with. These are visible in extravagant high jewellery collections, created with diamonds and stones worth millions, or in a smaller artisan practice like Joshua James: nature knows no boundaries.

You can easily spot the floral influence in both the Daisy Pendant and matching earrings below, these will add a welcome shimmer to any summer wardrobe. Natural beauty also shines through in the geometric honeycomb design in the Gold Plated Honeycomb Bracelet and matching necklace and ring. For festival fun, channel a unique look with the sunshine yellow bee pendant below!

If you prefer your silver rings chunky and layered, this collection has a few that are sure to appeal to the boho icon in you! The Serenity Silver & Marcasite Wide Ring is the ideal statement ring to accompany delicate charm necklaces and leafy pendants. These items will take you from summer picnics in the park to supper with understated elegance. Pair the Multi-Leaf Necklace with the Silver Leaf Cutout Drop Earrings or the Serenity Silver Cheese Plant Stud Earrings, which will elevate your look with an exotic twist.

Symbolic of love, freedom, light and beauty – jewellery has long favoured the Hummingbird. Playful and elegant, these drop down Hummingbird Silver Earrings are sure to make a stylish impression. Mix them up with Serenity Silver & Rose Gold Plated Acorn Pendant, and layer with the Silver Hummingbird Heart necklace.

Whatever your style rules when it comes to jewellery – from a little to a lot – Serenity has something for everyone. Mix and match your favourite natural elements with this collection. Shop Serenity now at Joshua James.

