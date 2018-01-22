Introducing the EX90°00′00′′ Collection by Sasha Jewellery

Sasha Jewellery is a new Men’s Jewellery Brand headed up by award winning designer Alexandra Afanasyeva. Featuring a impressive range of men’s accessories from the stylish and chic Black Tie Collection to the more industrial EX90°00′00′′ men’s jewellery collection which conceptualises the spirit of exploration and polar expeditions.

Closely linked to such notions as identity and rite of passage the range features artefacts such as Climbing gear, survival equipment and various tools including ones from Inuit tribes and those dating back to the Ice Age. These items are the main basis for the collection.

The pieces are made of a rich combination pewter and steel encrusted with marble, raw quartz, metal teeth and Swarovski crystals. Elements that are reminiscent of extreme cold. The unevenly self-braided and self-dyed rope is cast with the same materials set in silicone.

Designer Alexandra points out that “the pieces are designed for men who are not afraid to stand out” whilst stating that “The brand’s ideology is to promote jewellery in today’s men’s fashion and let men make impressive looks with tiny yet striking details”

Each piece presents a fearless almost heroic style with the bold mix materials providing a raw, unfiltered feel. A range that really stands out from the crowd.

Designer Profile: Alexandra Afanasyeva

Award Winning Jewellery Designer Alexandra Afanasyeva is the creative lead behind Sasha Jewellery.

“My experience in fine jewellery allows me to create fashion accessories with a pure luxury finish” mentions Alexandra. The multilingual artist utilises her extensive travel and culture experiences into her designs offering a daring and audacious voice in men’s jewellery and certainly one to look out for.

