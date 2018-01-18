New Power for Personalised Jewellery Brand Whistle + Bango

The desire for personalised jewellery coupled with the lust for high quality unique design has seen Whistle + Bango’s distinctive range of personalised enamel jewellery boom.

Unlike 99% of personalised jewellery, Whistle + Bango’s range is cleverly embossed rather than engraved to give their pieces a statement twist. Quality is not compromised down to their commitment to sourcing the very best metals and enamel meaning that you can wear your jewellery year after year without it chipping, tarnishing or breaking.

We love a gift with sentiment and so are delighted to hear about the launch of Whistle + Bango’s new Milestone Cuff, created to celebrate key moments in one’s life. Available in a stunning Silky Cream or a playful Pimlico Blue, the cuffs are malleable yet thankfully never lose their shape. We adore the idea of personalising the Milestone Cuff with an anniversary date, a child’s initials or simply date you enjoyed that dream holiday. In fact, we may just have found the ultimate fail-safe ladies gift.

In other Whistle + Bango news, following a company restructure in November the brand has now been taken over by the founder Rosie Parkes who is on a new mission to create distinctive statement jewellery that stands the test of time. Rosie says ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be heading up Whistle + Bango and have big ideas for where we’re going. As well as exciting new ambassadors, events and partnerships I am working on some amazing designs – pieces that the London jewellery market has never seen before. I shan’t give away too much detail but I can say that my next launch will be a series of necklaces that each have a powerful meaning… stay tuned!’

With the likes of Caroline Stanbury, Shiva Safai and Lottie Moss seen in their own Whistle + Bango’s just this month, we’re keen to see what delights Rosie has in her pocket for us this year.

Whistle + Bango is a bespoke British jewellery brand, launched in. Their personalised, hand made Men’s and Women’s ranges have received attention from Elle, Stylist, GQ, Evening Standard, Daily Mail, Tatler and The Metro.

Visit www.whistleandbango.com to view their current product range or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/whistleandbango/

