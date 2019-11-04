Super Cool Gifts for Your Teen this Christmas

Teens think they rule the world. For the parent that wants to get the PERFECT gift for their adolescent offspring, finding the right present at the Christmas sale can be daunting. No fear! We are here to make your life a little bit easier with these awesome teen gifts!

1 . Beats Wireless Over Ear Headphones

With a premium listening experience like no other and incredible real-time audio calibration for clear range and emotion, these headphones will wow any teen on Christmas morning. They come in a wide range of styles and price ranges. Choose from yellow, black, ruby red, and other styles.

2 . Customized Jewelry

Whether you buy your teen a nameplate with their name in gold or opt for something more unusual and trendy, show your teen how much you love them with beautiful jewelry. Choose from necklaces, chains, pendants, bracelets, gorgeous earrings, and more. If you aren’t sure what type of jewelry to buy, just take a look at what he or she likes to wear every day. Then go from there.

3 . Razor Skateboard

Buy your teen the sleek RipStik caster board. The skateboards 360 degree casters and pivoting deck have a unique twisting motion like snowboarding. This unique movement lets your teen move forward without ever pushing off the ground. Comes in red and blue.

4 . An Artist Journal

Unleash the creativity in your teen with an artist journal. From Jeanne Oliver’s Painted Art Journal: 24 Projects for Creating Your Visual Narrative to the Supernatural John Winchester Hardcover Ruled Journal, your teen can express their true selves in an exciting way. For a simple journal try The Artist’s Way Morning Pages Journal: Deluxe Edition by Julia Cameron. An art journal is one the hottest Christmas presents for kids this year!

5 . Powertrain Eco Friendly Yoga Mat

Your environmentally conscious teen will love these comfortable yoga mats. They come in a variety of colors including dark purple, red, light purple, and green. Encourage wellness and exercise with this thoughtful fun gift. Each mat provides sturdy comfort and is sealed from germs and dirt through a special design.

6 . Karaoke Machine

Your teen and their friends will absolutely LOVE singing to their favorite tunes with their own karaoke machine. Don’t forget to get the Australian Chart Toppers CD+G Karaoke album series for an awesome night of music and fun! Who knows, maybe they will let you sing along! There are a wide range of options from microphones with built-in karaoke to karaoke machines complete with multiple microphones and speakers. Choose the magical music gift that fits your teen’s personality and style.

7 . Everlast Training Gloves

Believe it or not boxing has made a comeback with both girls and boys! Popular celebs like Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian have helped launch a new boxing fitness trend. Your kid can be the next Rocky!

Make your teen the happiest kid on earth with these fun holiday gifts!

