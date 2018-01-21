Top Selling Jewellery on Amazon for 2018

Amazon is a huge market place for buying a range of useful products. Along comes prime delivery making next day and free delivery the norm for online purchases. It’s quick, it’s simple and just easy to use. They have an extensive and dedicated Jewellery & Watch section on their site offering items from a range of merchants from cost effective Silver earrings to Gold rings that require that little bit more investment. We were interested to know what some of the best selling products are. The list below is taken from their published list of Best Selling Jewellery and is compiled by volume of purchases and reviews.

Top 10 Best Selling Jewellery Items on Amazon



Pewterhooter Silver Stud Earrings

925 Sterling Silver, Expertly Made With Starlight Crystal From SWAROVSKI® For Women 925 Sterling Silver, Expertly Made With Starlight Crystal From SWAROVSKI® For Women SHOP NOW



B.Catcher 925 Sterling Silver Earrings

Beautiful 4 Claw Round Cut Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set. Beautiful 4 Claw Round Cut Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set. SHOP NOW



Silver Pendant Necklace for Women

925 Sterling Silver 5A Zirconia Pendant Necklace J.Rosée Jewellery “Eye of the Angel” 925 Sterling Silver 5A Zirconia Pendant Necklace J.Rosée Jewellery “Eye of the Angel” SHOP NOW



Silver Aurore Boreale Crystals from SWAROVSKI®

NINASUN 925 Sterling Silver Women’s Necklace Pendant, 45+6cm Extender. NINASUN 925 Sterling Silver Women’s Necklace Pendant, 45+6cm Extender. SHOP NOW



Silver Cubic Zirconia J.Rosée Earrings

Sterling Silver Stud Earrings with Cubic Zirconia “Roses In the Morning” Sterling Silver Stud Earrings with Cubic Zirconia “Roses In the Morning” SHOP NOW



Pewterhooter Silver stud earrings

Stud earrings expertly made with sparkling diamond white crystal from SWAROVSKI® for Women Stud earrings expertly made with sparkling diamond white crystal from SWAROVSKI® for Women SHOP NOW



B.Catcher Freshwater Pearl Necklace

925 Sterling Silver “Hug with Pearl” Pendant Necklaces 18” for Women 925 Sterling Silver “Hug with Pearl” Pendant Necklaces 18” for Women SHOP NOW



Lily Jewelry Austrian Crystal Earings

Ladies Fashion Elegant Silver Plated Austrian Crystal Drop Earings for Women Ladies Fashion Elegant Silver Plated Austrian Crystal Drop Earings for Women SHOP NOW



Pauline & Morgen “LOVE YOU FOREVER” Necklace

Beautiful Heart shaped Necklace for Women Made with Crystals from SWAROVSKI® Beautiful Heart shaped Necklace for Women Made with Crystals from SWAROVSKI® SHOP NOW



Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stud Earrings

B.Catcher Women Earring Sets AAAA Freshwater Cultured Pearl Button Ball Stud Earrings B.Catcher Women Earring Sets AAAA Freshwater Cultured Pearl Button Ball Stud Earrings SHOP NOW

Most Gifted Jewellery Items on Amazon

Here’s a few bonus products that have made the most gifted products list. I’ll assume that’s ones that have been given as a gift and not the most talented!!





Pauline & Morgen “Cinderella” Bracelet

Beautiful “Cinderella” Bracelet featuring white and blue crystals from Swarovski. Beautiful “Cinderella” Bracelet featuring white and blue crystals from Swarovski. SHOP NOW



Rose Gold Tricyclic Earrings

YEAHJOY Women’s Elegant Rose Gold Plated Drop of Water Oil Tricyclic Earrings. YEAHJOY Women’s Elegant Rose Gold Plated Drop of Water Oil Tricyclic Earrings. SHOP NOW

