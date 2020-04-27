Top Tips On How To Organise A Successful Wedding

You have loved your partner for years and when they finally asked you to spend the rest of your life with them, there is no doubt you were ecstatic. In preparation for your upcoming marriage, it’s time to have some fun and plan the perfect wedding for both of you. There are a lot of things to consider before setting your wedding date such as the time of year you want your wedding, what destination you want, and what time frame you have to work with etc. In order to plan out the perfect wedding for you and your partner, it’s important to consider everything but also to try and not get overwhelmed by it all too. Here are just a few things that you might want to consider when starting out planning the perfect day

for you and your partner.

Take a look at your finances

One of the most important details to assess for planning your future wedding is your finances. For starters, you should first sit down with your partner and set a budget on how much you are willing to spend for your wedding ceremony. Though it is a joyous moment and a day to remember, do not forget that life goes on after the wedding – you don’t need to spend too much! There may be many aspects of your wedding day that you will need to budget for such as your venue, wedding rings, wedding dress, and food. One expensive factor could be when you are choosing your wedding photographer so it’s important to think about how much you want to spend on photos.

Choose a theme and your wedding decor

The next step should be choosing and booking a wedding venue for your special day. Do you want a traditional church wedding? Or do you want a beautiful beach ceremony? After you have picked the ideal venue, choose a theme and decor that matches it! Vintage chic, rustic, beach, or a winter wonderland, are just some popular themes you could use. Once you have chosen a theme you can then select decor to match such as your wedding invitations, table decorations, your bouquet, and bridesmaid dresses. If you are not great when it comes to decorating, you can consult a wedding planner to get practical and enticing décor tips based on your wedding venue.

Pick your wedding attire and choose a dress code for your guests

One of the most magical parts of planning a wedding is picking out your wedding dress/suit. It is your big day after all, so why not pull out all the stops? When choosing a dress, suit, or your preferred attire, consider your personal tastes, the theme of the wedding, budget and venue of the wedding. For example, if you are having your wedding in the middle of summer, it’s probably not best to have a heavy long gown for your wedding day. On a hot day, grooms can also ditch the suit jacket and could style up their smart shirt and waistcoat for a summer day. It is also important to decide what dress code you want your guests to follow. Do you have a colour scheme you want them to match? Is it a smart-casual wedding?

Don’t forget the important finishing touches

To complete your wedding attire ensemble, do not forget to choose some jewellery and beautiful accessories for your special day. The ideal jewellery should accentuate and compliment your attire. For the bride, you can’t go wrong with some silver or gold jewellery that matches your wedding band and engagement ring. For grooms, a luxurious watch would be an ideal addition to any attire you are adorning. Watchmaker and jeweller, H.S.Johnson can help you find the perfect watches and jewellery for you and your partner on your wedding day.

Treat your guests to thoughtful wedding favours

Planning a wedding is a time-consuming venture that requires a lot of effort. At some point, you will need help from the bridesmaids, groomsmen, and other guests. For their effort and to show appreciation for their support during the wedding process, it is only right that you give a gift of thanks to everyone. Sweet treats like macarons, sweets, and cupcakes, are great to pair with your place settings for your guests. Make sure to personalise each one so that you make your guests feel special and part of your important day.

For more wedding ring inspired articles, view our wedding and bridal section here: https://www.jewellerymonthly.com/category/weddings-and-bridal/