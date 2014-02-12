Established in 1942 by Dennis Allum, mending clocks and watches from a shed in the garden, Allum & Sidaway now a multi-award winning independent jeweller have five unique jewellery stores, a fantastic team and the best customers!

They stock an impressive collection of jewellery, watches and top brands – providing an unforgettable retail experience.

Allum & Sidaway have assembled a team of experienced and qualified experts on hand to guide and assist you with all of your jewellery and watch needs. From bespoke design to watch servicing they are able to complete a wide variety of skilled services in-house. Contact them for a free consultation and estimate.