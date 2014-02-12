Jewellery Business Directory – Recommended Retailers
Allum & Sidaway
Established in 1942 by Dennis Allum, mending clocks and watches from a shed in the garden, Allum & Sidaway now a multi-award winning independent jeweller have five unique jewellery stores, a fantastic team and the best customers!
They stock an impressive collection of jewellery, watches and top brands – providing an unforgettable retail experience.
Allum & Sidaway have assembled a team of experienced and qualified experts on hand to guide and assist you with all of your jewellery and watch needs. From bespoke design to watch servicing they are able to complete a wide variety of skilled services in-house. Contact them for a free consultation and estimate.
20 to 22 Minster Street, Sailsbury, United Kingdom SP1 1TF High Street, Gillingham, Dorset, United Kingdom SP8 4AA 47 to 49 High Street, Ringwood, Hampshire, United Kingdom BH24 1AD 26a High Street, Shaftesbury, Dorset, United Kingdom SP7 8JG 37 South Street, Dorchester, Dorset, United Kingdom DT1 1DF